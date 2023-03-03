Someone stole part of the Nelson Mandela monument in Amsterdam Zuidoost. The memorial in the Nelson Mandela park consists of seven bronze faces. One of the faces is gone.

The police are investigating. “On Wednesday, March 1, both the police and municipality received a report that one of the faces of the monument is missing. Given the size of the part, it was not an easy and unobtrusive act to perform,” the police said.

When the theft happened is unclear. “That is part of the investigation,” the police said, calling for witnesses to come forward.

The monument is a memorial to South African freedom fighter and president Nelson Mandela. It was designed by South African artist Mohau Modisakeng, with the help of Zuidoost locals, and was unveiled in the summer of 2021. The seven faces are of people who live in the area.

“I was shocked to hear that our residents have been robbed of one of our finest works of art,” district chairman Tanja Jadnanansing said to AT5. “The memorial stands for freedom and fits perfectly within our district. It often functions as a meeting place and is also mentioned very regularly.”

A spokesperson of the district said it was doing everything in its power to get the piece of art back. The municipality has placed fences, a camera, and extra attachments on and around the remaining parts of the monument.