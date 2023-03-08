Icy roads and snow are causing dangerous conditions in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI has a code orange warning in place for Limburg and Noord-Brabant and code yellow for the rest of the country.

The KNMI expected around 5 centimeters of snow in the southeastern part of Noord-Brabant and Limburg and up to 10 centimeters in the Limburg hills. The code orange warning applies until noon.

The rest of the country is covered by a code yellow icy roads warning until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. However, the KNMI expects to issue an icy roads warning again for Thursday morning.

Snow and ice could make the roads, bike paths, and sidewalks extra slippery on Wednesday morning. Drive slowly and keep a safe following distance, the KNMI advised.

Travelers’ association ANWB and public works department Rijkswaterstaat also urged road users to be extra careful on Wednesday morning.

The situation on the roads indicates that commuters are aware of the dangerous driving conditions, and many have decided to work from home. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the ANWB reported only 41 traffic jams covering 174 kilometers of Dutch roads. For comparison, on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., the travelers’ association reported nearly 1,100 kilometers of traffic jams due to the weather and accidents. It was the busiest morning rush hour so far this year.

The Rijkswaterstaat closed several rush-hour lanes due to the weather. At 7:12 a.m., it reported about 100 kilometers of traffic jams on the Dutch highways.