Psychiatric prisoner Kendrick M., who is suspected of stabbing a 27-year-old woman in Soest at the end of November after he escaped from the Pompekliniek in Nijmegen, will undergo an examination by a psychologist and a psychiatrist. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced this in the court in Utrecht on Tuesday.

The now 32-year-old suspect managed to escape during supervised leave. M. took off from a shop in Nijmegen on Wednesday, November 30. His companion chased after him, but the man jumped into a waiting car with someone and disappeared. He allegedly stabbed the woman from Soest multiple times later that day.

The OM suspects the man of attempted murder or manslaughter. According to the prosecutor, the man choked his victim, dragged her by her hair, punched her, and stabbed her in the stomach, back, and side.

According to his lawyer, M. has not yet had the opportunity to make his statement. The defense attorney called it “amazing that it should take so long before he is questioned.” According to the prosecutor, the detectives first wanted to find out everything before questioning the suspect.

After the stabbing incident in Soest, a special police investigation team arrested the man in Bergschenhoek near Rotterdam. Three people from Bergshenhoek allegedly helped M. escape. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, is still in custody. He will appear in court later on Tuesday afternoon. That hearing is behind closed doors because the suspect is a minor.

The next hearing in M.’s case is on May 23. That hearing will be a short pre-trial review, during which the defense can submit investigation and research wishes.

Kendrick M. has been imprisoned for manslaughter since 2018. He killed a woman in Rotterdam and was sentenced to eight years in prison and institutionalized treatment for that.