After the Dutch housing market reached a low point during the credit crisis in 2013, home prices in the Netherlands climbed continually until the last quarter of 2022. And nowhere did they rise more than in the regions Agglomeration Haarlem, Zaanstreek, and Greater Amsterdam. In the third quarter of 2022, home prices in these three regions were almost 130 percent higher than at the end of 2013, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Land Registry reported.

CBS looked at two periods of price increases - the end of 2013 to the third quarter of 2019 and from the end of 2019 to the third quarter of 2022.

“Initially, this development was fastest in the Randstad, especially in the neighboring regions of the Agglomeration Haarlem and Zaanstreek,” CBS said. Prices rose slowest in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Overig Zeeland, and the Delfzijl region. In the second half of 2019, price increases in Greater Amsterdam and other Randstad regions slowed down, but there was little or no such decline outside the Randstad. In the second price increase period, the highest increases happened outside the Randstad, with home prices rising the most in Delfzijl and the surrounding area.

But “over the entire period of price increases, the catching up of the peripheral regions did not outweigh the development of the northern Randstad,” CBS said. Home prices rose most slowly in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Overig Zeeland, and Noord-Limburg. The gap in house prices between these regions and the north of the Randstad “widened considerably” in the period. In Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, home prices have risen by almost 70 percent since 2013. In Haarlem, the Zaanstree, and Amsterdam, home prices jumped nearly 130 percent.

On the flip side, when home prices fell in the fourth quarter of 2022, northern Randstad saw the most significant decrease at 4 to 5 percent. In Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Noord-Limburg, and other regions, home prices dropped by less than 1 percent compared to the previous quarter. However, that is still not nearly enough to compensate for the increasing price gap between the regions.