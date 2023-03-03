About 14,000 people died in the Netherlands in February. That is about 100 more than expected for the time of year but well within the usual fluctuation. There was no excess mortality in all four weeks of the month, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported based on provisional weekly mortality figures.

In the first week of February, the number of deaths was just above the expected mortality but within the usual fluctuations. In the last three weeks, the number of deaths fluctuated around the expected number.

Mortality also returned to expected levels among residents of long-term care facilities. Fifty more people died here than expected in February. In all weeks, the number of deaths fluctuated around expectations.

In the rest of the population, the number of deaths was also 50 higher than expected, and mortality fluctuated around the expected numbers.

In January, there was still excess mortality in the first two weeks of the month and no excess mortality in the last two weeks. Over the entire month, an average of 350 more people than expected died every week.