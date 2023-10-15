Mortality in the Netherlands remains higher than before the years before the Covid-19 pandemic, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Friday. In the third quarter of this year, approximately 1,800 more people died than expected, equating to a 5 percent increase.

This suggests a mortality excess, which was also observed in the previous quarter.

These are the figures from July 3 to October 1. During this period, the number of deaths per week was on average 150 above the expected mortality. The increased mortality was predominantly higher among the elderly and those receiving long-term care, such as nursing home and disability care residents and. CBS reported that the death count in this demographic was 11 percent higher than the expected mortality. These figures align with the data from three months prior.

The expected mortality is based on the actual number of deaths from 2015 to 2019, that is before the outbreak of the pandemic in the Netherlands. This has been adjusted for the effects of an aging population.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands more people in the Netherlands have died annually than in previous years. It is evident that Covid-19 played a significant role in this increase. The CBS reported earlier this year that deaths due to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic exceed the total excess mortality.

Yet, various investigations are underway to understand the causes of this excess mortality, as not every period can be solely attributed to the virus. Researchers have several theories. CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen previously suggested that there might be a kind of after-effect of coronavirus infections, whereby individuals could become weakened, making them more susceptible to die from other causes.

During the pandemic, a lot of healthcare was postponed, leading many individuals to access doctors later than usual, which could be a contributing factor.

Heatwaves also result in higher death rates. This year, the Netherlands experienced three regional heatwaves, though none at the central measurement point of the KNMI in De Bilt. The heat wave in June caused 5 percent more deaths than expected in June, CBS reported in July.