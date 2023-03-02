The Netherlands’ safe traffic association VVN wants to lower the speed limit on provincial roads from 80 kilometers per hour to 60 to reduce the number of fatal accidents. According to the VVN, 41 percent of all fatal accidents happen on provincial roads, while they only account for 6 percent of the total road network.

“Many of these roads do not meet the design requirements,” VVN spokesperson Rob Stomphorst said to the Telegraaf. “A verge that is too narrow, ditches close to the road, and what you also see a lot: trees right next to the road. There are no alternative options if a vehicle enters the wrong lane. Dangerous. Better if the speed is reduced to 60 kilometers an hour on such roads.”

The VVN would also like more enforcement on provincial roads, a spokesperson added to RTL Nieuws. “Section checks, mobile unmanned control systems, and higher fines for excessive offenders can ensure more effective enforcement. But they seem to be mainly reserved for the main road network.”

Traffic psychologist Gerard Tertoolen generally agrees with the VVN that traffic speed must be reduced. “Also in built-up areas. We are going from 50 to 30. Given the increasing crowds - more cyclists, more pedestrians - that is a good development,” he said to the Telegraaf.

But he doubts whether 60-kilometer-per-hour road signs will have a big effect on provincial roads. “A large wide road invites you to step on the gas. If you are only allowed to drive 60 km/h there, it either leads to frustration and agitated behavior or drivers getting distracted. They think they have time to check their phone. It can have unintended negative effects.”

Tertoolen advocates for customization - lower speeds at dangerous points. “For example, in a bend, and then well marked.” Motorists automatically slow down on bridges or narrow roads, he said. “You can do a lot with a specific design. But if you don’t do more than swap the 80 boards for 60 boards, you shouldn’t have too high expectations.”