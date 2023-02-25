Three people were taken to a hospital on Saturday after a pedestrian ferry capsized in the Beningerslikken nature reserve in Zuidland, on the Zuid-Holland island of Voorne-Putten. Several people ended up in the water, according to a spokesperson for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region. One person was resuscitated and transported to hospital by helicopter, two others with hypothermia by ambulance, according to the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region.

The ferry with a group of about 25 people capsized around 09:30 a.m., according to the spokesperson. Because the situation prevented ambulance personnel from arriving in their vehicles, they were brought to the scene in all-terrain police vehicles. According to Rijnmond, a trauma helicopter has also landed, police and KNRM helicopters are flying over the area, and a handful of ambulances, police cars, and fire department divers are on the scene. Members of the group are sheltered at a nearby tennis club.

According to the spokesman, the site of the incident was difficult to reach for the emergency services due to the narrow roads.