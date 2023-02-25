Three hospitalized after pedestrian ferry capsizes in Zuid-Holland
Three people were taken to a hospital on Saturday after a pedestrian ferry capsized in the Beningerslikken nature reserve in Zuidland, on the Zuid-Holland island of Voorne-Putten. Several people ended up in the water, according to a spokesperson for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region. One person was resuscitated and transported to hospital by helicopter, two others with hypothermia by ambulance, according to the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region.
The ferry with a group of about 25 people capsized around 09:30 a.m., according to the spokesperson. Because the situation prevented ambulance personnel from arriving in their vehicles, they were brought to the scene in all-terrain police vehicles. According to Rijnmond, a trauma helicopter has also landed, police and KNRM helicopters are flying over the area, and a handful of ambulances, police cars, and fire department divers are on the scene. Members of the group are sheltered at a nearby tennis club.
According to the spokesman, the site of the incident was difficult to reach for the emergency services due to the narrow roads.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times