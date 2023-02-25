Police on Saturday arrested Minh Nghia V. on suspicion of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother in the parking lot of a shopping center last month. The 49-year-old man had been on the run since the January 21 incident.

The shooting left the 66-year-old woman, Michel, dead at the scene. Her daughter, Anneke, was still hospitalized last week with severe injuries but she is recovering, her family said.

Police said the man was taken into custody on Ketelbrug in Schiedam. The Zuid-Holland city is just west of Rotterdam. The scene of the shooting was about 30 kilometers from where the arrest took place.

The authorities offered a 30,000 euros reward for information leading to Vuong’s arrest. Investigators suspected he had been hiding out in the Rotterdam area, and may have been receiving assistance from others.

Anneke’s relatives previously said that V. constantly called and harassed his ex-girlfriend after they split up. They said the shooting was an act of senseless violence that utterly destroyed their lives.

“Our innocent and defenseless mother, Michel, was cowardly shot dead by Anneke’s ex-boyfriend," they said in a statement last week. In recent days, they have been devoted to Anneke’s recovery.