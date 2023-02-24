One of three hackers recently arrested for large-scale data theft was active for cyber security organization DIVD, sources told NOS. DIVD is a government-subsidized association of Dutch security experts that researches unsafe computer systems.

DIVD confirmed that one of the suspects had worked for them when NOS asked. According to the broadcaster’s sources, the arrested researcher had access to sensitive information and cooperated in confidential investigations. Whether he stole data he could misuse through this role is not yet clear.

“You don’t just get access to information at DIVD, so he played it very cleverly,” a source said to NOS. “You only get access to information if you really cooperate with an investigation.”

In an internal message on Slack that the broadcaster saw, DIVD said there are “no indications” that the suspect abused his access at the organization. “We immediately blocked him and denied him access to our systems,” one of the board members said. He described the arrested hacker as a “nice colleague of whom we had no indications that he was involved in matters that conflict with our code of conduct.”

“We are just as shocked as everyone else,” a DIVD spokesperson told the broadcaster.

The Dutch authorities announced the three hackers’ arrests on Thursday. According to the police, they stole the private data of tens of millions of people, including millions of people in the Netherlands, and caused millions of euros worth of damage.