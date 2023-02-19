PSV drew 2-2 with FC Utrecht on Sunday. The KNVB cup holders could not defeat Utrecht despite the goals from Luuk de Jong and Johan Bakayoko. Othman Boussaid and Sander van de Streek scored for FC Utrecht.

PSV were without one of their most highly-rated players in Ibrahim Sangare, who was ill. The team’s manager Ruud van Nistelrooij was also absent due to sickness. Assistant manager Fred Rutten took control of the side for the day.

Luuk de Jong had the first chance of the game after five minutes. Joey Veerman hit a hard-driven cross to the far post to de Jong, whose side-footed attempt was a comfortable save for Utrecht keeper Vasilios Barkas.

FC Utrecht took the lead after 32 minutes with a peach of a strike. Guus Til cleared a corner straight to Othman Boussaid, who took a touch before curling it into the top corner.

PSV equalized in the 41st minute. De Jong crossed for Johan Bakayoko at the far post, who finished with his instep.

De Jong went from provider to goalscorer in the second half. The 32-year-old striker was at the right place at the right time after Johan Bakayoko’s shot was palmed out by Barkas. The goal was disallowed initially for offside, but it was decided that it was a goal after a VAR check.

It took the home side three minutes to level the game again. Boussaid crossed the ball to the Utrecht striker Anastasios Douvikas who used his chest to place the ball for Sander van de Streek. The midfielder’s shot was deflected by Jarrad Branthwaite, sending it into the other corner in which Walter Benitez was diving.

PSV created several good chances in the last 15 minutes. Sean Klaiber cleared Phillip Mwene’s lob off the line after 81 minutes. Til came close several times in the match, hitting the post in the 89th minute.

The biggest chance for PSV came in the fifth minute of injury time. A header by a Utrecht player landed at the feet of Ismail Saibari, but his shot was straight at Barkas.

Utrecht is unbeaten in their last six matches at home and sits in seventh place. PSV are in fourth with a six-point gap between them and Feyenoord.