The police arrested a Dutch man on Saturday morning who is wanted in Slovakia because of a conviction for murder. The man was discovered during the inspection of an inland vessel near Hansweert, a village on the Western Scheldt in Zeeland. According to the police, the 43-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Slovakia.

The man is now detained in Middelburg and is awaiting his extradition to Slovakia. He will be arraigned on Monday.