Giro555 for those affected by last week’s massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria stood at nearly 89 million euros at the end of the Netherlands’ national fundraising day on Wednesday. Singer Karsu and program maker Sinan Can, both of Turkish descent, announced the results at 10:15 p.m., RTL Nieuws reports.

“I really felt what kind of love the Netherlands has in it,” Karsu said. She lost several family members in Turkey due to the earthquake.

Can said the fundraising day showed “that we are a small country with a big heart.” The exact amount collected up to 10:15 p.m. was 88,921,469 euros.

“It is overwhelming how much money has been given throughout the Netherlands,” said Michiel Servaes, director of Oxfam Novib and chair of the Giro555 fundraiser. “So many people have taken action by calling our panel or donating online, but young and old have also set up actions throughout the country. And all that money is badly needed and will be well spent on emergency aid in Turkey and Syria. Giro555 remains open for earthquake victims.”

When the national fundraising day kicked off in Beeld & Geluid at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the counter for Giro555 stood at 28.6 million euros.