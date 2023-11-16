Dutch-Turkish singer Karsu was named Woman of the Year 2023 by the Dutch edition of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The publication described the singer as "the ultimate unifier.”

‘Women of the Year’



Thank You Harper’s Bazaar pic.twitter.com/KBj4bo8yg7 — Karsu (@KarsuDonmez) November 16, 2023

The 33-year-old Karsu sprang into action earlier this year following the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February, according to the magazine. The singer was personally deeply affected, losing seventeen family members in the disaster.

She became one of the initiators of a nationwide Giro 555 action day, where 124 million euros were raised for the victims of the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

After the earthquakes, Karsu released a cookbook to raise funds for the victims. The proceeds from the book, which amounted to several hundred thousand, allowed her to financially adopt several families. She is also working to establish an orphanage in Turkey.

“Karsu's inexhaustible energy and vigor symbolize for us the power of connection and love that is needed in the world, especially in a year when so many disasters are happening and wars are devastating humanity,” the magazine wrote.

Last year, Iris de Graaf, a Russia correspondent for NOS, was named Woman of the Year.