124.5 million euros have been raised through Giro555 for the victims of the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria over the past few months, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The earthquakes in February claimed the lives of over 50,000 people. According to the Turkish government, more than 80,000 buildings in the country either collapsed or sustained severe damage. Tens of thousands are now homeless. Syria also suffered significant damage. The ongoing conflict in Syria had already resulted in large groups of refugees, and the security situation poses a challenge for aid workers.

In the first months, the involved aid organizations allocated 32 million euros for emergency aid, such as temporary shelters, clean drinking water, and sanitation facilities. Aid supplies, including hygiene kits, winter clothing, and blankets, were distributed. Additionally, efforts were made to ensure that a portion of the funds reached the victims directly, enabling them to purchase essentials. A significant emphasis was also placed on providing psychosocial support. The funds raised were almost equally divided between the two countries.

The focus will now shift "towards reconstruction, repair activities, and creating a sense of hope in the affected regions," the organization stated. "With the harsh winter approaching, we will continue to provide emergency relief, but we will also start focusing on the next phase. This includes working on initiatives necessary to restore a sense of future to the disaster area, such as repairing buildings or investing in the economy to foster its revival," explained campaign chairman Michiel Servaes. Collaborations are in place with "various local partners who play a crucial role in international aid of this magnitude."

Funds from Giro555 will be used until March 1, 2025, and donations can be made until the end of this year. Although the campaign was initially set to end last month, it was extended due to "the massive scale of the disaster and the involvement of the Dutch public."