The Giro555 fundraiser for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria stood at over 28.6 million euros at 6:00 a.m. Michiel Serveas, the fundraising chairman for Giro555, reported the amount on Wednesday morning as a national action day to raise more money kicked off. The funds raised will go toward emergency aid like shelter, clothing, medical care, and food for those affected.

Netherlands residents have donated 28.625,928.80 to Giro555 so far. The cooperating aid organizations launched the fundraiser last week Tuesday. The previously reported standings were on Monday at almost 25 million euros.

The national action day for Giro555 kicked off in Beeld & Gelduid in Hilversum at 5:55 a.m. The radio stations NPO FUNX and NPO 3FM started with a joint morning show. Over 200 Dutch celebrities, representatives from the Turkish and Syrian communities, and religious leaders will help in the call panel or social media to raise funds for those affected by the earthquakes.

Thomas Erdbrink, Nicolette van Dam, and Edson Da Graca are among the celebrities that will man the phones on Wednesday. Daphne Bunskoek, Art Rooijakkers, and Yeliz Cicek will also spend time in the action center, as will mayors Jan van Zanen and Ahmed Boutaleb.

The next interim results for the fundraiser will be announced around 1:30 p.m. The live broadcast on NPO1, where the provisional final results will be announced, will start at 8:30 p.m. Chantal Janzen is the presenter, and Jeroen Pauw and Eva Jinek will conduct the conversations at the table. Fidan Ekiz will be the table lady. The provisional final amount will be announced around 10:15 p.m.

Last week Monday, powerful earthquakes rocked the border area of Syria and Turkey. Tens of thousands of people have died. Hundreds of thousands of people were left hurt and homeless and in need of urgent help. The aid organizations behind Giro555 are present in the area themselves or through local partners. They provide immediate emergency aid, like medical care, food, and shelter.