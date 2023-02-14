Thick fog is causing dangerous driving conditions in large parts of the Netherlands on Tuesday morning. The KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for all but four provinces and the Wadden Islands, urging road users to be careful in the poor visibility.

The code yellow warning applies to Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Flevoland, Gelderland, Friesland, Drenthe, and Groningen. The fog should dissipate by around 10:00 a.m., the KNMI expects.

“Drive slowly, maintain a larger distance from other road users, and turn on the appropriate lighting,” the KNMI advised.

Rijkswaterstaat and the ANWB also urged road users to drive extra carefully on Tuesday morning. By 7:25 a.m., the ANWB registered 50 traffic jams covering 258 kilometers of Dutch roads.

The rest of Tuesday will be sunny, with maximums ranging between 9 degrees Celsius in the Wadden area and up to 14 degrees in the south. There will be little wind. Tomorrow will also be sunny, but after that, the clouds and rain will return for at least the rest of the week.