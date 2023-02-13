Burglars broke into the Princessehof Ceramics Museum in Leeuwarden early on Monday morning. They stole multiple items from the museum, the police said.

The police received an automatic report of a break-in from the museum on Grote Kerkstraat art around 3:45 a.m. and responded with multiple officers. “It soon became clear that it was an actual burglary,” the police said. “Several items were taken.”

Police officers cordoned off the area and checked the building thoroughly, but there was no sign of the burglars. They did find some items that may have come from the museum on Doelenstraat, about 100 meters away. “Investigation is also being done here,” the police said.

The police did not say exactly what was stolen, only saying that, too, is under investigation.

Forensic investigators collected trace evidence at the scene of the burglary, and police officers interviewed locals. The police are looking for witnesses or anyone whose surveillance cameras recorded anything unusual around the museum.

The museum features many masterpieces over the centuries, including Chinese ceramic work from 2800 BCE into the 20th century, Japanese porcelain bijin sculptures from the 17th century, and prominent work from Islamic cultures. There are also many European pieces from the past 500 years including items from Wedgwood, a porcelain kettle on a stove by Gatse Sytses, a Delft earthenware flower holder, and a special 18th century hyacinth planter.

The museum also has more modern pieces, like Tête. The well known 1978 “painting in clay” was made by famed Dutch artist Karel Appel at Struktuur 68 in The Hague.