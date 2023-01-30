A truck fell off a viaduct on the A15 near Gorkum on Monday morning and landed on a delivery van passing on the lower Zandkade. Miraculously, the victims suffered only minor injuries, the local safety office Veiligheidsregio Zuid-Holland Zuid said on Twitter.

Photos from the accident site show the front part of the delivery van under the truck’s trailer. The truck’s cab also sustained significant damage. Emergency services took the two drivers to a hospital with minor injuries, the safety office said.

#Netherlands- Accident on the A15 near #Gorinchem

A semi-truck plunged down from a bridge near the Zandkade and hit a mini bus.

According to the FD, all victims were removed from both vehicles. It is not yet known how many people are involved/injured.



📸 Media TV/PB Busink pic.twitter.com/PoR9EvXCa5 — 🚨 MiBaWi 🇩🇪🇺🇲🇨🇦🇨🇱🇪🇸🇦🇺🇺🇦🇮🇩🇳🇱 (@Michael45231497) January 30, 2023

Maandagochtend is een vrachtwagen van een viaduct, van de A15 ter hoogte van Gorinchem, gereden en op een bestelbusje terecht gekomen.https://t.co/0m7T7pYzK1 pic.twitter.com/HHRUxxfUPo — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) January 30, 2023

A motorist who drove behind the truck on the A15 when the accident happened told Rijnmond that the truck collided with a car on the emergency lane. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and drove staring through the crash barrier, and fell off the viaduct.

The police closed the right lane of the A15 to investigate the cause of the accident.