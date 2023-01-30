The number of people applying for asylum in the Netherlands increased sharply last year. There were 35,535 first asylum applications, the highest number since 2015. Compared to 2021, the number of applications increased by 43.6 percent. Applications have decreased slightly since September.

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the largest group of asylum seekers came from Syria, like in previous years. More than a third of all applicants are Syrian. Especially in the second half of the year, many Syrians applied for asylum in the Netherlands. Relatively many asylum seekers also fled from Afghanistan, Turkey, and Yemen.

The number of family reunification applications also increased. Last year, 10,930 people came to the Netherlands to reunite with family members granted asylum here, the highest number since 2017. These were mainly Syrians and Turks. Compared to 2021, when 10,120 people came to the Netherlands through family reunification, the number increased by 8 percent.

The number of refugees from Ukraine increased sharply due to the Russian invasion. Last year, 1,060 people from Ukraine applied for asylum in the Netherlands, compared to 70 a year earlier and 40 in 2020. Most Ukrainians don’t have to apply for asylum. They can stay in the Netherlands for the time being due to European regulations.

Furthermore, 590 Russians applied for asylum in the Netherlands last year. A year earlier, there were 205 asylum applications from Russia and 180 the year before.