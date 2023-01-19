The Public Prosecution Service recommended prison sentences of up to nine years against five suspects accused in the series of attacks on Polish supermarkets at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. In closing arguments on Thursday before the court at Schiphol Airport, the prosecutors detailed what they called “very serious attacks” that caused an “inconceivable” amount of damage, and said the acts were carried out “with frightening ease.”

Polish supermarkets were bombed five times between December 8, 2020 and January 4, 2021. The incidents happened in Aalsmeer, Heeswijk-Dinther, and Tilburg, and twice in Beverwijk. The explosions had a devastating effect and caused hundreds of thousands of euros in damage.

In Aalsmeer, during the first explosion, pieces of glass and wood were blown up to 30 meters away. The facade of the building was obliterated, a car went up in flames and a house above the store caught fire. The residents managed to escape unharmed.

The attacks were the work of a professional organization, a “well-oiled machine” that recruited the perpetrators via Snapchat or Telegram, the prosecutors said. Those who carried out the attacks were given detailed instructions and were also briefed about the location. “Drivers were ready. Explosive devices were prepared. Then there were five attacks within a few weeks. Such a series cannot be carried out without a plan,” said the public prosecutor.

If convicted, suspect Serginio S., age 28, faces the most severe sentencing recommendation. The Public Prosecution Service claimed that he helped coordinate three attacks. A sentence of six years was recommended for co-defendants Nadir el O., who is 23, and 27-year-old Antonio N.

The Public Prosecution Service also demanded three years in prison against Sersinio D. (21) and 22 months in juvenile detention against Hyron A. (21). For the latter, the prosecutors suggested conditionally suspending six months.

The motive for the attacks has never been made clear. Given the impact of the five attacks, the Public Prosecution Service accused the suspects of not wanting to reveal anything about their clients. “For the owners of the stores in particular, that is unpalatable,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors will later decide on the possibility of prosecuting suspected intermediary Desharo W. He has been seen on camera images with Hyron A. and Sersinio D. and is linked to three attacks. W. was sentenced to 26 years in prison at the end of last year for the mistaken-identity murder of the Nijmegen handyman Mehmet Kiliçsoy in Beuningen. Suspects and witnesses have refused to divulge any details about Desharo W.

On Thursday afternoon and next week, the lawyers of the five suspects will present their defense. It is not yet known when the court will rule.