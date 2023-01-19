PSV will complete the remainder of this season without Noni Madueke. The 20-year-old British attacker will transfer to Chelsea. PSV reached an oral agreement with the top London club on Thursday, a spokesperson for the club said.

PSV lost Cody Gapko, another attacker, earlier this transfer period. The Oranje international left for Liverpool for as much as 50 million euros. The Eindhoven club did not report how much money PSV will receive for Madueke, but it is believed to be an amount between 35 and 40 million.

Madueke was under contract with PSV until the summer of 2025. The winger has regularly been sidelined with injuries in recent years. This season, Madueke only appeared in four matches in the Eredivisie, in which he scored once.

Madueke made his breakthrough at PSV during the 2020/2021 season. In 24 league matches he scored seven goals. Madueke also drew the interest of other clubs then, but he decided to extend his contract with PSV.

The Eindhoven team took Madueke away from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2018 as a 16-year-old player.

Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooij said at the end of December, after Gakpo's transfer, that no one was going to be allowed to leave PSV during this transfer period. The former striker had to walk that back last Friday. "Situations may arise where clubs come up with an offer that cannot be turned down," he said at the time.

The departure of Gakpo and Madueke significantly reduces PSV's title chances. The Eindhoven team won their last national title in 2018 and are now in fourth place after sixteen rounds, trailing the leader, Feyenoord, by 5 points. PSV will play Vitesse at home on Saturday.

Arnaut Danjuma was in the picture as Madueke's successor, but PSV was not willing to confirm that. The 25-year-old winger still plays football at Villarreal and still has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026. Danjuma played football at PSV's youth program, and then played for NEC, Club Brugge and Bournemouth.