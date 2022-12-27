Cody Gakpo will continue his football career at Liverpool FC. The English club acquired the Oranje-international from PSV, the Eindhoven Eredivisionist confirmed Monday evening.

The 23-year-old footballer impressed at the World Cup where he scored three goals for the Oranje. Gakpo will immediately leave for England where "he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer," PSV reported.

Both clubs did not provide information about the transfer fee. "But this is a record transfer for PSV," said general manager Marcel Brands. The PSV management finalized the transfer on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England for a medical examination.

Liverpool reportedly paid around 42 million euros for the striker. This amount could rise to over 55 million euros. However, Liverpool has not yet confirmed Gakpo’s arrival.

The Eindhoven native now appears to have played his last match for PSV on November 12 against AZ (0-1). Gakpo made his debut as a substitute in the main squad of the Eindhoven team in an away game against Feyenoord on February 25, 2018.

In the 2018–19 season, he made 16 first-team appearances, mostly as a substitute. At Jong PSV however, he scored 10 more goals in 11 games that season.

Meanwhile, there are 106 Eredivisie games to his name, in which Gakpo scored 36 times. With nine goals, he is now the top scorer in the Eredivisie.