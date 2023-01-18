A quarter of the people who don’t have enough food would not ask for help. They wouldn’t go to people they know or a government organization for support, the Red Cross found in a survey of over 1,000 Netherlands residents. Almost a third of respondents worry about having enough money to buy food.

The most common reason given for not asking for help is the belief that you solve your own problems. Shame came in second place, and not wanting to be known as someone who needs help.

According to the Red Cross, the number of Netherlands residents in need of food support increased in the past year. The organization does not have exact figures but bases this on signals from other organizations.

“It also concerns people who did well last year. People who are just now unable to make ends meet. Then they cut back on food,” said Heleen van den Berg of the Red Cross. She said that the coronavirus crisis, inflation, and rising fixed costs seem to be important causes for this.

The aid organization’s research also showed that 89 percent of Netherlands residents are willing to help a friend or family member if asked.