The number of crimes registered in the Netherlands increased by about 7 percent last year compared to a year earlier. The police recorded a total of almost 797,000 criminal acts, compared to about 743,000 in 2021. There was a higher number of crimes reported in about 60 percent of municipalities. Despite the increase, the crime rate is still lower than before coronavirus, according to an analysis by ANP based on police figures which were updated on Monday.

Between 2012 and 2020, the number of registered crimes fell almost continuously. In 2021, the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of offenses reached the lowest level since the current method of counting began. According to the police, the analysis of the increase in 2022 will show a strong influence from the relaxation of coronavirus measures at the beginning of last year. "The increased crimes include many offenses that are directly related to the reopening of shops, catering and the increase in mobility," said a police spokesperson.

Of the group of high impact crimes - a collective name for crimes that, according to the police, have a major impact on the victim and society - the police noted an increase in the number of home burglaries (3 percent), cases of assault (13 percent) and street robberies (7 percent). Other robberies fell slightly by 2 percent compared to a year earlier.

The number of reports of cybercrime remained more or less the same at around 14,000. From 2018 to 2021, the number of cybercrime cases rose sharply. During that period, the number of registered online crimes increased fivefold.

The number of registered crimes rose in six out of ten municipalities. This number rose the fastest in Hilvarenbeek, Noord-Brabant, Wierden in Overijssel and Harlingen, Friesland.

Of the twenty largest municipalities, Enschede, Nijmegen and Haarlem showed the greatest increases last year compared to 2021.

Earlier, ANP concluded on the basis of police figures that many more drivers had been caught driving under the influence last year. More and more batteries from electric bicycles are also being stolen.