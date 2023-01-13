Various civil society organizations and scientists are calling on the Cabinet to close the country’s last three coal-fired power stations by 2025 at the latest. It is necessary “because of the climate and public health,” said director of programs Rob van Tilburg of Natuur & Milieu. The Longfonds, Greenpeace, the Jonge Klimaatbeweging, and four professors also signed the plea.

According to the law, generating energy with coal is completely prohibited from 2030. It is the most polluting way of generating energy in the Netherlands. Coal causes both high CO2 emissions and air pollution.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the power stations were only allowed to run at 35 percent of their capacity. That rule took effect on 1 January 2022, but the government suspended it again in June to cut back as much as possible on natural gas and still run the power supply chain. Europe wants to become independent of Russian natural gas as soon as possible, and Russia has also cut off the gas supply to many countries.

The organizations behind the plea find the extra emissions from the coal-fired power stations worrying. “We are heading for a climate disaster, and coal combustion is the most polluting form of energy production,” they said. According to the organizations, the power stations can be closed within two years if the government “seriously cuts gas,” speeds up the transition to sustainable energy, and in extreme cases, meet the demand with liquified natural gas (LNG).

They referred to a calculation by CE Delft, which concluded that intervention in the field of coal power is potentially “a very effective climate measure.” Owners of coal-fired power plants should be compensated in the short term for their interventions. But according to the organizations, that compensation should be lower than the previously drawn up scheme, which they called “too generous.”

Professors Rick van der Ploeg (UvA), Jeroen van den Bergh (VU), Mark Sanders (Maastricht University), and Wouter Botzen (UvA/Utrecht University) have also signed the call to the Cabinet.

On Thursday, grid manager TenneT raised concerns about the Netherlands' ability to guarantee electricity supply after 2030, partly due to electricity generation becoming increasingly dependent on the weather as it becomes more sustainable.