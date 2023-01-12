Grid operator TenneT expects a shortage of electricity in the Netherlands after 2030. The Netherlands will become increasingly dependent on electricity in the coming years, while the electricity system, which is becoming more sustainable, becomes increasingly dependent on the weather conditions. As a result, it is uncertain to what extent sufficient electricity can be generated at any time to meet demand.

According to TenneT, there is still sufficient production capacity to supply the Netherlands with electricity, at least until 2025. But the demand for electricity will increase after that, the grid operator expects. And that demand goes hand in hand with decreasing electricity generation from European coal, gas, and nuclear power plants. In the meantime, countries seek refuge in generating sustainable energy, for example, from wind and sun. But they make the electricity system increasingly dependent on the weather, according to TenneT, resulting in a decrease in the security of the electricity supply.

TenneT’s director of operations, Maarten Abbenhuis, thinks the security of supply should be in the spotlight for politicians and society. Precisely because the availability of energy is no longer as self-evident as it used to be since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis. “The aim to achieve the climate goals, whereby we are not or much less dependent on fossil fuels, is only realistic with strong European cooperation. This brings new challenges to the fore that demand more and more attention in the coming years,” said Abbenhuis.

One of the challenges is that an electricity shortage could arise from 2030, according to TenneT, “which may prevent the desired electricity demand in the Netherlands from being fully met at all hours of the year.” The frequency and magnitude of the shortages depend on, among other things, international power connections that enter our country. Investments in new power stations and the closure of existing power stations at home and abroad also play a role.

According to Abbenhuis, policy should focus on making the demand for electricity more flexible, developing storage, and stimulating flexible generation capacity. The Netherlands should also consider expanding its power connections with the United Kingdom and Scandinavia. According to Abbenhuis, these can “make an important contribution to the security of supply in the years following 2030.”