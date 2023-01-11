Ferdinand Grapperhaus, the former Minister of Justice and Security, has been under extra security for several weeks due to a "serious threat" against him. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) told Parool that the threat seemed to come from organized crime, but would say nothing further.

A source told the newspaper that Grapperhaus is being threatened by fugitive “Bolle Jos” Leijdekkers (31). The Dutch police consider him a big player in the global cocaine trade. He’s been on the Dutch wanted list since May 2022.

In addition to importing large batches of cocaine through the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, the Dutch authorities also suspect Leijdekkers of involvement in the disappearance and death of drug trafficker Naima Jilal. She disappeared in October 2019 after getting into a car near her apartment on Amsterdam’s Zuidas.

Grapperhaus is receiving protection from the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service. This service provides protection for the Royal family as well as politicians who are under threat. The service provided extra security for Crown Princess Amalia and Prime Minister Mark Rutte in September last year, also due to threats from organized crime.

“This government’s goal is to cut off the head of organized crime in the Netherlands,” Rutte said during his regular weekly press conference on October 15. He gave the comment after King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima gave a brief and emotional update about their daughter’s well-being after it became public knowledge that she was effectively forced to remain home at all times due to a security threat.

“There are 60,000 police officers in the Netherlands who work every day to keep this country safe for you and me. Many people are also specialized in this type of crime. What we will do is look together at what else is needed to ensure that we can tackle organized crime,” Rutte said.