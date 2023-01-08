The N36 highway near Mariënberg in Overijssel will be closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak, Rijkswaterstaat reported. Safety region IJsselland reported that it concerns a leak in a gas pipeline of Coteq Netbeheer.

Therefore, traffic is diverted via the N34, N343 and N341. The road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

According to RTV Oost, the gas leak was found close to the Mariënberg exit, towards Almelo. Grid operator Enexis will be on site to plug the leak.