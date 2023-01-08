Sunday, 8 January 2023 - 15:15
N36 near Mariënberg closed due to gas leak
The N36 highway near Mariënberg in Overijssel will be closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak, Rijkswaterstaat reported. Safety region IJsselland reported that it concerns a leak in a gas pipeline of Coteq Netbeheer.
Therefore, traffic is diverted via the N34, N343 and N341. The road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.
According to RTV Oost, the gas leak was found close to the Mariënberg exit, towards Almelo. Grid operator Enexis will be on site to plug the leak.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times