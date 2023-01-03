This week, the tech world will once again descend on Las Vegas where the CES technology trade fair is held annually. The Netherlands will also be represented by dozens of start-ups presenting themselves in two government-sponsored Dutch pavilions.

The Dutch companies are joining as part of a trade mission. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) emphasized the importance of the mission because the entire tech world comes together at CES. Techleap.nl Special Envoy Prince Constantijn also said that the show is a way to see how people react to the ideas brought forward by start-ups. In addition, international contacts can easily be established there.

The Dutch companies that go to the show are very diverse. AgXeed, based in Oirlo in the northern region of Limburg, makes autonomous agricultural vehicles. Amsterdam-based CarbonX developed a more sustainable carbon material for tires. Søvn from Utrecht has made a wearable in-ear device that detects and helps reduce teeth grinding and clenching.

There are also software companies that use artificial intelligence, for example, to prevent food waste, such as WasteWatchers and Orbisk from Utrecht and the Enschede company OneThird. Software developed by Whispp, from Leiden, helps to convert speech whispered by people with damage to their vocal cords into their natural voice.

Furthermore, Lightyear is an eye-catcher. The Helmond-based electric car manufacturer uses solar panels as part of its vehicles. It says it will release news about its first mass model, the Lightyear 2. Lightyear will also be showing the 0, its first, more expensive car that is currently already in production.

Automakers in general are increasingly showing up at CES, where the fair previously focused mainly on traditional tech companies such as Microsoft, Samsung and Sony and computer manufacturers such as Acer and Dell. They will still be present, but Volkswagen also posted a message on Instagram to announce its arrival at the fair. That company said it will show a new electric car. Hyundai and Kia will also be present in Las Vegas.

Officially, CES lasts from Thursday to Sunday. Many large companies are already presenting new products that they plan to exhibit at the tech fair.