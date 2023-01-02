People still looking for some post-New Year's Eve entertainment will have a chance to check out one more event at the A'dam Toren in Amsterdam on Monday evening. The fireworks and drone show was postponed on New Year's Eve because of strong winds.

The show will get underway at 8:23 p.m., and will alternate between a high-end fireworks production launched from the 100-meter tall, 22-storey tower, and designs made up of 600 different drones. The performance will last for about ten minutes, and will be synchronized to music available on the website of the organizer, Feelgood Vuurwerk.

The organization sold fireworks packages in December to raise money for the Sheltersuit Foundation. The nonprofit group produces a coat that can transform into a sleeping back for people without a home or who are otherwise displaced. The windproof and waterproof product costs 300 euros, but is given away for free to homeless people and refugees, Sheltersuit said.

The New Year's show was not the only one impacted by the windy weather on Saturday night. An event on Museumplein in Amsterdam still included a light and music show, but the official fireworks were cancelled, even though many hobbyists in the neighborhood set them off anyway.

The National Fireworks showcase in Rotterdam was also cancelled. Shows organized at the Hofvijver in The Hague, and in Hilversum, Apeldoorn, and Zoetermeer were also scrapped.

The traditional New Year's bonfires on Scheveningen and Duindorp, permitted for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, were lit a day early instead of risking another incident caused by smoldering embers blown over buildings in the area.