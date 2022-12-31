Hilversum canceled two fireworks shows planned for Saturday at 7:30 pm and midnight because of the expected stormy winds. The rest of the New Year's Eve program was also canceled as weather services expect strong wind gusts at the turn of the year. In many cities, a decision will be made on Saturday, sometimes at the last minute, whether or not a fireworks show will take place.

The city council decided this on Saturday morning in consultation with the organizers. Mayor Gerhard van der Top was disappointed, but he said there was no other choice. "It was of course great that after two long years of the pandemic we could again have the traditional central fireworks on the market square to celebrate New Year's Eve together with the people of Hilversum." However, he thought the risk was too great in the bad weather conditions.

"It's disappointing for everyone involved, not least for the residents of Hilversum themselves. But safety comes first," the mayor explained. As a result, the center of Hilversum was designated a fireworks-free zone.

Earlier, Zoetermeer and Apeldoorn, stopped the planned fireworks shows on New Year's Eve. In The Hague, too, the event on the Hofvijver was canceled because of the weather. In The Hague, the traditional bonfires (Scheveningen and Duindorp) were already lit on Friday as a precaution.



In addition, the fireworks and drone show planned for Saturday evening on the A'DAM Tower in Amsterdam-Noord was canceled due to bad weather, according to the organizers on Saturday. This was decided after consultation with the municipality and others. The organization is looking into whether the event can be rescheduled for another time.