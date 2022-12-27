One of the three children injured in a two-car accident in Oss, Noord-Brabant early Monday morning died from his injuries. He was identified by police as a 14-year-old boy from Oss. The other two children injured in the crash, a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old, were both critically injured.

The children are all part of the same family, police confirmed later in the day. Their parents were initially said to have been injured in the 1:20 a.m. crash, but authorities later said only one of the two suffered minor physical injuries.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, both men who are 18 years of age, were taken into police custody. They are suspected of causing a traffic accident with injuries or fatalities. They were identified as being from the Noord-Brabant municipalities of Megen and Berghem.

They both suffered minor injuries, and both suspects showed initial signs of having consumed alcohol, police said. “The police are investigating which of the two suspects was the driver during the traffic accident.”

Police said the exact cause of the crash was still under investigation, and could “take some time” before the analysis will be completed. The accident happened at about 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Megensebaan and Singel ‘40-‘45, police confirmed. Records showed that two trauma teams were sent to the scene by helicopter as part of the emergency services response, which also included police, firefighters, and paramedics.