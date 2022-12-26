A two-car accident in Oss early Monday morning left seven people injured. Three children in one car were taken from the scene by ambulance, and were hospitalized with serious injuries. Their parents suffered minor injuries, according to Omroep Brabant.

Two men in the other vehicle were also treated for minor injuries. They were detained by police, with officers investigating whether the men were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It was not immediately clear who was the driver.

The accident on the Megensebaan, a stretch of the N329, was reported just before 1:20 a.m. It happened near the intersection at Singel 40-45.

Emergency services records show that two trauma teams were dispatched to the scene by helicopter, along with ambulances, firefighters, and police.