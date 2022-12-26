Rotterdam police identified the three people who died in a car crash at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day as two adults and one child. All three people who died were traveling in the same vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident was hospitalized, and was being held in police custody.

The head-on crash happened on Groene Kruisweg where the exit from the A15 expressway merges with the road. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as a 36-year-old man from Helmond, a 35-year-old woman from Spijkenisse, and a 7-year-old girl, also from Spijkenisse.

A witness told regional broadcaster Rijnmond that emergency services workers tried desperately to revive one of the victims without success. Emergency services crews were on the scene quickly, and a mobile medical team was dispatched by helicopter.

“The driver of the other car was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. This 28-year-old man from The Hague was arrested in hospital,” police said in a statement.

The cause of the incident was still under investigation later on Monday afternoon. Photos from the scene showed one vehicle completely demolished and on its side, with another vehicle, a compact five-door Volkswagen, with a smashed front-end. Police asked witnesses to come forward with any information.