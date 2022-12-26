A car crash on Boxing Day morning left at least three people dead in Rotterdam. Rescue workers managed to free a fourth person from the wreckage, and transported them to an area hospital.

“Two passenger cars are believed to have collided head-on,” police said on social media. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. from the Groene Kruisplein, which was then cordoned off during the emergency response and ensuing investigation.

Photos from the scene show one car completely twisted up front he impact of the crash, and rolled over onto its side. The front-end of the other vehicle, a five-door Volkswagen compact car, was completely smashed. Airbags appeared to have deployed in that vehicle, with the impact hard enough to dislodge pieces of the engine and transmission from the car.

Emergency services crews responded quickly to the accident, including a mobile medical team traveling by helicopter. A fire department calamity coordinator was also sent to the scene.

Police said a traffic accident analysis team will continue to investigate at the scene on Monday morning to determine what happened.