A shooting inside a home in Brunssum left a 14-year-old girl dead, police confirmed. She was a resident of the house, and was one of four people who suffered gunshot wounds in the incident. A second person later died from his injuries.

He was identified as a 39-year-old man from Heerlen. Police did not immediately reveal other details about the victims, but neighbors told 1Limburg that the man was the girl’s stepfather. It has also not been revealed who fired the gunshots.

The neighbors said they heard gunshots in the home on Koolhofstraat just after 10 p.m. and called emergency services. In a statement, police said, “In the house in question, officers found four victims, one dead, two seriously wounded and one injured. The three injured victims have been taken to hospital.” According to 1Limburg, a dog in the home was also taken by an animal ambulance team.

“The relationship between the victims is one of the components of this investigation. We cannot go into that at the moment. We are also unable to provide any further information about the nature of their injuries and their identity at this time,” police said.

A spokesperson separately told the local media outlet, “On the one hand, the investigation is still ongoing, but we are also cautious because of the privacy of the victims."

Authorities were still investigating at the scene early Wednesday afternoon. Officers were also canvassing the neighborhood for more details.