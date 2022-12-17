Currently, 150 Dutch people in Peru are in contact with the Dutch embassy in the protest-disrupted South American country. The advice to be careful still applies. Both the number of Dutch people who have reported to the embassy and the situation are constantly changing. The situation is still tense.



Dutch nationals who are in Peru and have reported to the embassy are kept informed of the current situation by embassy staff through emails.

New protests, sometimes violent, are not ruled out. Therefore, Dutch citizens are urged by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to stay away from demonstrations and to inform themselves well about the situation before they take to the streets.

A state of emergency is still in place across the country. A curfew has also been in effect in a number of regions since Friday, such as in Cusco and Puno.

Tourists who are stranded near Machu Picchu/Aguas Calientes will receive help from the Peruvian authorities as soon as possible, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. Hard work is being done to repair the track in hopes that train traffic can get underway Sunday. But there is resistance to this among the local population.

The embassy is urging Dutch people not to leave Aguas Calientes, which is popular among tourists, on foot. There are risks associated with this, the Netherlands has heard from Peruvian authorities. One of the hiking trails is long and the narrow paths are dangerous. Furthermore, several tourists were treated aggressively during the trek and had to pay money to pass blockades.

However, in Peru’s capital Lima, things are calm and the airport is open. Also in Cusco, the airport is open again. A number of airports remain closed (for now) due to disturbances, such as those in Juliaca (near Puno), Andahuaylas and Ayacucho airport.

Furthermore, Dutch people who are in Ayacucho are advised not to leave their hotel or home. There have been violent protests and clashes with the police and military since Thursday evening.