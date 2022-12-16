The Netherlands is trying to help Dutch people stuck in Peru through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy. “Where possible, we try to do something for the Dutch who are there,” Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs said on Friday morning.

Large-scale protests have broken out in the South American country against the arrest of deposed president Pedro Castillo. Several airports are closed, leaving many tourists stuck.

“The situation is indeed unsettled,” said Hoekstra. His Ministry changed the travel advice for Peru to orange earlier this week, urging people to avoid Peru unless absolutely necessary.

“The latest messages I received this morning are a bit more reassuring,” said Hoekstra. His Ministry and the Dutch embassy in the Peruvian capital Lima keep a close eye on the situation. The embassy is also “in very close contact with the people who need it.”

It is imperative that Netherlands residents in Peru “do not go near demonstrations or riots.” There is no unequivocal picture of the Dutch people currently in Peru. “Some people manage to get by and know the country well. Others wonder what to do next and contact the embassy,” Hoekstra said.