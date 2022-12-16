The man who has been detained since Sunday on suspicion of causing a fatal accident in Amsterdam-West is formally suspected of manslaughter. He was remanded into custody for an additional two weeks, the examining magistrate in Amsterdam said on Friday.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects the 25-year-old Amsterdammer of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. The collision on Saturday evening on the Tweede Hugo de Grootstraat killed a 20-year-old scooter driver. A bicyclist was also injured. The driver of the car drove off after the collision, and turneed himself in to police a day later.

The driver is probably guilty of dangerous driving at a place where different traffic crosses the road, according to the OM. He allegedly made "unexpected maneuvers" and was driving too fast. "Friends who were in the car with him warned him, but he ignored it."

Witnesses previously stated that the driver of the car drove onto the Tweede Hugo de Grootstraat from Jan van Galenstraat and probably lost control of the car, at which point he hit the scooter and cyclist on the other side of the road. Bystanders and rescuers rushed to resuscitate the driver of the scooter, but the victim eventually died in an area hospital from his injuries. The cyclist suffered a concussion.

The vehicle, which was photographed by a bystander, was later found in the city center.