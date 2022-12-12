A 20-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Amsterdam on Saturday night. The man was riding his scooter on Tweede Hugo de Grootstraat when a passenger car hit him, the police said. The car also hit a cyclist, who got hurt. The motorist fled the scene of the accident but turned himself in on Sunday evening, the police told AT5.

The suspect was arrested and will be interrogated on Monday, a police spokesperson told the Amsterdam broadcaster.

The accident happened around 11:20 p.m. Bystanders tried to resuscitate the victim until first responders arrived. Emergency services rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The cyclist was also taken to a hospital.

Witnesses reported that the passenger car came from Jan van Galenstraat into Tweede Hugo de Grootstraat. “There, the motorist apparently lost control of the wheel and hit the scooter rider and cyclist on the other side of the road. They were traveling in the opposite direction,” the police said.

A bystander snapped a picture of the fleeing passenger car. Police officers later found the vehicle abandoned in the city center. Forensic specialists conducted a trace evidence investigation at the scene of the hit-and-run.

“A specialist team of police officers is handling this serious case,” the police said.