The first severe frost of the season, when temperatures dip below -10 degrees Celsius, was measured in Eelde overnight. Thermometers dropped to -10.1 degrees, Weeronline reported. Several natural ice rinks are open in Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, and Gelderland. But skating on open water is still not safe.

The last time there was severe frost in the Netherlands was on 14 February 2021. Then temperatures dropped to -12.3 degrees in Heino in Overijssel. Temperatures never dropped below -10 degrees last winter.

The first severe frost of the season usually happens in January, but December is not unheard of. It’s very rare for temperatures to drop so low in November. That’s only happened seven times since temperature measurements started in 1901.

The cold winter weather, with light to moderate frost overnight and some thawing in the afternoon, will remain until Sunday afternoon, according to Weeronline. There will be regular sunshine, but the coastal areas may get some winter showers.

After the weekend, the weather will turn milder and rainier. So skating enthusiasts should enjoy the natural ice in created rinks or shallow flooded meadows while it lasts. Weeronline still considers it unlikely that skating on open water, with water flowing under the ice, will be possible this week.

The season’s first skating marathon on natural ice will happen in Burgum in Friesland this evening. Skating union KNSB measured the ice there this morning, and it measured the required 3 centimeters thick, RTL Nieuws reported.

Noordlaren and Haaksbergen dropped out of the running to host the first marathon of the season because their ice wasn’t thick enough yet.