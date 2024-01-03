The weather on Thursday and Friday will be somewhat rainy, but that will usher in a cold snap as the wind enters from the northeast. The mercury could drop as low as -6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, said Dutch meteorological service KNMI. Ice skating may be possible at shallow water sites in the coming days.

Local freezing is even possible during the early hours on Saturday. Parts of the country will see a low of one degree below zero, but that could warm up a few degrees during the day. The real start to the cold weather begins on Sunday.

"During the night leading up to Sunday, frost will occur in almost the entire country," said weather website Weeronline. It predicted the possibility of moderate freezing in several regions, especially in the north and the east of the Netherlands. The KNMI predicted overnight lows ranging from -3 to -6, and daytime highs between 0 and -2 degrees.

The low temperature will remain the same the following two days, though it could be a degree or two warmer during the day. "From the weekend onwards it will be mainly dry, there will be more sun and it will be significantly colder with frost in the night and morning," the KNMI said.

With a bit of luck, the weather will remain dry with a mild wind in from the northeast. That could present the perfect conditions for flooded meadows and shallow ponds to freeze over enough for people to ice skate on them early next week. Special outdoor rinks should also be in good shape to welcome skaters.

However, it will not be cold enough, or for long enough, to allow for "skating fun on large bodies of water," Weeronline said. The KNMI predicted that it will initially remain dry from January 10, but there is still a good chance of rain, sleet or snow.

Following that, the weather could warm towards the average for this time of year, which is a high around 6 degrees and a low of about 1 or 2 degrees.