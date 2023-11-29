Meteorological winter will start with a bang in the Netherlands, with minimum temperatures dropping as low as -7 degrees on Friday. The icy weather will continue into next week, though the nights will be slightly less cold.

Minimums on Friday morning will range between -1 and -4 degrees. In the country's eastern half, thermometers will drop to -5 degrees and down to -7 degrees in the coldest places, Weeronline reported. “Skating may be possible on a few sprayed-on ice rinks.”

“The temperature remains below zero all morning, and anyone cycling to school or work should dress winterly with a hat, gloves, and thick coat,” Weeronline said. The day will be a mix of sunshine and cloud fields, with a northeasterly wind and a few showers in the coastal areas. “These are winter showers with hail and snow.”

Afternoon temperatures will climb maybe 1 degree above zero in the west and remain freezing throughout the day in the east.

The icy weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. The KNMI expects minimums to drop below zero every night until at least Tuesday, though Friday and Saturday nights will be the coldest. Maximums will hover around freezing, climbing no higher than 2 degrees over the weekend, the meteorological institute expects.

With freezing weather comes icy roads. A code yellow warning will cover the entire country tonight until mid-Thursday morning. The KNMI expected to issue more such warnings in the coming days.