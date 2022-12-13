Many fireworks sellers are shutting down their shops in the Netherlands. At least 338 have stopped trading since 2019, AD reports based on figures from the 29 environmental services that supervise the fireworks trade.

In 2019, Netherlands residents could buy fireworks at 1,387 points of sale. This year there are only 1,049, a decrease of 24 percent.

The government banning consumer fireworks over New Year’s during the coronavirus pandemic seemed to have been the tipping point for many sellers. After two years of not being allowed to sell fireworks, many sellers seem to have decided to close up shop, according to the newspaper.

The number of fireworks sellers decreased in all provinces, but Friesland saw the biggest decline at -40 percent, followed by Groningen (-36 percent) and Drenthe (-32 percent). The decrease was smallest in Gelderland (-10 percent) and Flevoland (-13 percent).

Consumer fireworks over New Year’s is a cherished tradition for many Netherlands residents. However, there is more and more support for banning the practice due to the injuries and damage it causes every year. This year 61 percent of Netherlands residents support a nationwide ban.