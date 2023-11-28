Amsterdam will celebrate New Year’s with a light show on Museumplein and several fireworks shows, the city announced. This year will include several programs for kids and young people. Professionals can also apply for a permit to light fireworks. Amsterdam has banned consumer fireworks.

According to the city, the lights and fireworks show on Museumplein last year was a great success, attracting some 60,000 people. That is why it will happen again this year, “but even bigger.” This year will have a children’s show from 6:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. “Together with host Edson da Graca, the children secretly fast forward time to 00:00 and enjoy their own light and fireworks show.”

The grownup part of the festivities starts at 10:30 p.m. and will include live acts from the city and the largest countdown clock in the Netherlands.

There will also be professional fireworks shows in Weesp, Nieuw-West, and Zuid this year. The show in Nieuw-West will include a special youth program in which young people can help set up the fireworks while learning the negative effects of lighting fireworks themselves.

According to Amsterdam, locals support the city’s decision to ban consumer fireworks - 77 percent of Amsterdam residents think it is important to reduce the problems caused by fireworks, and 89 percent don’t care about lighting fireworks themselves. “Amsterdam wants to start a new tradition of going to a central New Year’s celebration on New Year’s Eve instead of setting off fireworks yourself.”