In six neighborhoods in The Hague, people will not be allowed to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks-free neighborhoods are a test. The municipality of The Hague would prefer a national fireworks ban, but as long as that doesn’t exist, a city-wide ban makes little sense. Hence, the choice for fireworks-free neighborhoods.

The six selected neighborhoods are Regentessekwartier, Zeeheldenkwartier, Benoordenhout, Archipelbuurt, Vogelwijk en Bohemen, and Meer en Bos. A total of approximately 59,000 people live there. In all six neighborhoods, most residents favor a fireworks-free zone in the neighborhood, according to a survey commissioned by the municipality.

Fireworks will be banned in the six districts from 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 2:00 a.m. on January 1. Before and after that, lighting fireworks is prohibited everywhere. The city council still has to approve the plan.

The Hague won’t strictly enforce the fireworks ban, the municipality added. If that were to happen, the police would have less capacity to enforce in the 52 other firework-free zones, including nature reserves, around petting schools, at riding schools, and near hospitals.

Four neighborhoods in The Hague want to build a bonfire this New Year’s. These are Scheveningen, Duindorp, Escamp, and Laakkwartier. The municipality is optimistic about this, but with a few conditions. It will limit the size of the wood piles, and the fires must be extinguished if the wind force exceeds five, among other things.