Quincy Promes is in the process of becoming a Russian citizen, AT5 reports based on several Russian media. Spartak Moscow, the Dutch footballer’s current club, initiated the citizenship application, and Promes has a good chance of getting the Russian passport, according to the broadcaster.

The former Ajax player is suspected of attempted murder in the Netherlands. He may be trying to avoid the consequences of the criminal case - Russia does not extradite its citizens to other countries.

Promes will stand trial in Amsterdam on March 3. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) accuses the 30-year-old footballer of attempted murder or manslaughter. He allegedly stabbed his cousin at a family party in Abcoude in July 2020. The victim sustained severe injuries.

During a pro-forma hearing in October, Primes’ lawyer said he expected his client would attend his trial.