The "Largest Christmas Tree" in the country was lit again. The Gerbrandytoren in IJsselstein, also known as the radio mast Zendmast Lopik, has been decorated as the largest Christmas tree since 1992. It can be seen for dozens of kilometers around.

Xander de Buisonjé helped to light the "Christmas Tree" on Saturday evening. The Dutch singer was the main act during the party at the Podiumterrein in IJsselstein. De Buisonjé did so together with chairman Ghita van der Kraan of the organization and mayor Patrick van Domburg.

During his performance, de Buisonjé sang his Volumia! hit “Hou me hold”, as he shared on Facebook. For the first time in two years of Covid-19, there were festivities around the ignition, which started around 6.45 p.m.

The radio mast has been decorated as the largest Christmas tree since 1992. This year marks 30 years since it was first lit. However, it did not light up all the years. In 2017, for example, a lightning strike threw a spanner in the works.

Until Epiphany, January 6 next year, the mast can be seen as a Christmas tree.