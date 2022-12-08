The 74-year-old Belgian man who was shot in the head in a villa in Kinderdijk, Alblasserdam, just after midnight on Friday died of his injuries on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on December 2 when the victim was asleep. One or more perpetrators entered the home and shot the man in the head. A woman was also in the house but was physically unharmed.

The police arrested a 77-year-old man from Alblasserdam as a suspect on Monday. According to Rijnmond, the woman is the villa's resident and has been a widow since 2019. The Belgian man was her guest.

Locals told the broadcaster that the arrested man and the woman had known each other for a long time and that he often visited to fix things around the house. Locals have also spotted the woman and handyman walking together.

The police are still investigating what exactly happened and urged witnesses to come forward.